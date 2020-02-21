Cara-Delevingne-Fires-Back-After-Justin-Bieber-Ranks-Hailey-Baldwin’s-Friends

Called out. Cara Delevingne fired back at Justin Bieber after he admitted she was his least favorite of wife Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) friends.

The 27-year-old model shared the viral clip of Justin, 25, on The Late Late Show With James Corden and a throwback photo of the pair at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2012 on Friday, February 21, via Instagram.

“Now vs. Then,” Delevingne wrote. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

James Corden asked Justin to rank Hailey’s close friends Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Delevingne from favorite to least favorite while playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the Thursday, February 20. If he decided not to answer, the “Yummy” singer would have to eat a bull penis.

“Do I do it?” Justin asked the crowd. “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”

After they laughed about the Grammy winner’s confession, Justin explained his reasoning.

“Here’s the thing … I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours,” he said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so I have nothing against those people. It’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw Gigi!’”

He added: “I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis, you know what I mean? It is what it is.”

While Hailey has yet to publicly comment on her husband’s remarks about her friends, Delevingne’s girlfriend, Ashley Benson, commented two crying laughing emojis on the “Carnival Row” star’s post.

After an intimate ceremony in September 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot for the second time in front of 154 guests, including Jenner, in September 2019. Two months prior, Delevingne slammed Justin amid Taylor Swift’s feud with his manager Scooter Braun.

“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” Delevingne replied after Hailey commented “Gentleman” on Justin’s post supporting Braun. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”

Swift and Braun have been publicly feuding since he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, obtaining the “Lover” singer’s masters from her first six albums.