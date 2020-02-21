Justin Bieber will do just about anything to avoid eating a bull penis — even if it means playfully throwing friends of his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), under the bus.

The “Yummy” singer, 25, stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, February 20, to play a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” and James Corden did not let him off easy. The late-night host, 41, asked Justin to rank Hailey’s friends Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne from his favorite to least favorite. If he did not want to do so, he had to eat a bull penis.

“Do I do it?” Justin asked the studio audience.

Then, without hesitation, he said, “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.”

After Corden and the crowd cracked up at Justin’s brutally honest response, the Grammy winner took a moment to explain himself.

“Here’s the thing … I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall. She’s a good friend of ours,” he said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so I have nothing against those people. It’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw Gigi!’”

In simpler terms: “I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis, you know what I mean?” he added. “It is what it is.”

At the end of the game, Corden gave the Canada native an ultimatum: eat ant-filled yogurt or let him shave off the entertainer’s mustache. Justin quickly went in for the yogurt with a big spoonful, gagged on it and then gave Corden the middle finger when the TV host shouted, “You’ve got to swallow it!”

Justin is taking over this week of The Late Late Show. On the Tuesday, February 18, episode, he joined Corden for another round of “Carpool Karaoke” (he previously participated in the segment in 2015). He returned on Wednesday, February 19, for a “Toddlerography” sketch and to run a food truck with Corden.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.