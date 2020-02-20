The “Yummy” food truck is ready for business! Well, sort of. Justin Bieber and James Corden recently embarked on the new business venture together, but it wasn’t without a few bumps in the road.

As seen in a clip shared during the episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden that aired on Wednesday, February 19, driving a big truck around Los Angeles isn’t as easy as it looks. “I’m not really sure how to drive one of these,” Corden, 41, admitted as soon as he got behind the wheel.

“This is not a good start,” Bieber, 25, quipped.

Once the truck was on the move, the pair — who dubbed themselves the “food dudes” — were nearly in business. A wrong turn delayed their start, but Corden expertly navigated the streets of L.A. with help from a three-point turn.

Next, the duo had to decide on the menu. “You’re Canadian, I’m British,” Corden said. “You know the best food we could do? Tacos.”

The late night host even suggested they refer to the Mexican staple as “despitacos,” which was enough to get the “Despacito” singer on board. Grilled cheese was also added to the menu, as Corden suggested customers only pay “what they think they deserve.” He also decided any money the pair raised would be donated to the L.A. Food Bank, and Bieber readily agreed.

While the Grammy winner cooked the grilled cheese, Corden made the tacos and interacted with customers. Though business was a bit slow at first, it picked up once everyone realized Bieber was behind the grill. “Are you kidding me?!” the first patron exclaimed as he caught a glimpse of the star.

One customer, who said she was the singer’s “biggest fan” opted not to try the tacos because of a fish allergy, but was willing to give Bieber’s grilled cheese a try. However, when the “I Don’t Care” crooner realized the severity of his fan’s allergy, he urged her to reconsider. “Don’t eat it,” he said with a smile.

Once the line grew, Bieber and Corden switched roles as the Canada native jokingly pushed his coworker to cook faster in order to keep up with the demand. “Hurry up! Hurry up! Hurry up!” he barked. “We’ve got customers waiting.”

The “argument” got even more intense when the Never Say Never star demanded an order of fish tacos. “I feel like I’m doing all the cooking and you’re just talking to people,” Corden yelled.

When the truck had finally closed for the day, the pair mutually decided they wouldn’t continue operating a food truck together. “I knew about halfway through that this was a terrible idea,” Corden explained as his partner agreed.

Corden added: “You stick to singing, I’ll stick to hosting.”

The Into the Woods star then addressed the line of customers still waiting outside the truck and asked, “Does anybody want to buy a food truck?”

News of Bieber and Corden’s food-focused business broke last month, when the twosome was spotted filming the segment. The “Love Yourself” singer even shared a photo of the “Yummy”-branded vehicle on Twitter at the time and wrote, “#yummy @JKCorden.”

He also shared an Instagram snapshot of himself serving tacos last month and wrote in the caption, “Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up.”