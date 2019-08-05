



Growing up! Ireland Baldwin gushed about her cousin Hailey Baldwin’s marriage to Justin Bieber.

“I think that they really complement each other,” the model, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 1, at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed grand opening. “I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways.”

Alec Baldwin’s daughter added, “They’re really cool together and they are best friends.”

As far as wedding planning goes, Ireland told Us that she isn’t “really doing much” to help Hailey. She explained, “I am so happy for whatever they are deciding to do. I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. … She’s my little cousin, like my little baby, so I’m so excited to see her growth and her beautiful house that she’s living in. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it.”

The Drop the Mic host, 22, and the Grammy winner, 25, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and a source told Us last month that the pair may have set a September 2019 wedding date.

“They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,” an insider revealed to Us exclusively in June.

Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, told Us exclusively in May of the couple’s upcoming nuptials. “Who knows what their plans are?” she said. “They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

