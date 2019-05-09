Just going with the flow! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have no wedding plans in the works, according to the Drop the Mic cohost’s sister, Alaia Baldwin.

“We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” Alaia, 26, told Us Weekly at the 10th annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City on Wednesday, May 8. “They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

As for what the EndoFound junior board member thinks about her new brother-in-law? “I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that’s what I’d say I like the most about him,” Alaia shared.

Hailey and Justin quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their love months prior. A source told Us in March that the model, 22, and the “Sorry” crooner, 25, “are not planning on having a bigger wedding celebration in the immediate future.”

The source noted that the decision to put plans on hold was due in part to Bieber’s mental state as he deals with personal struggles including anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.

“They will wait until he’s more stabilized,” the insider added. “He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild.”

A second source told Us that same month that “Justin is extremely focused on his relationship with Hailey right now and himself,” noting, “He wants to unconditionally show his love for her and to everyone.”

Alaia, meanwhile, also opened up to Us at the event on Wednesday night about what it meant for her husband, Andrew Aronow, and Hailey to be there with her while she was honored with an award.

“It’s amazing. They’ve always been a big support of me,” Alaia told Us of her endometriosis diagnosis. “They’ve always been there from the beginning, as my husband has, and he’s been through the very nitty gritty of it all. So I’m really lucky that they’re nearby and they can come with me and make me feel comfortable and excited.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

