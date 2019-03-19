Taking it one day at a time. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin “are not planning on having a bigger wedding celebration in the immediate future,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider notes that the “Sorry” crooner, 25, is “still not in a great place” amid his ongoing personal struggles with depression, anxiety and uncertainty about the future. “They will wait until he’s more stabilized,” the source adds. “He’s trying to work on his issues and rebuild.”

However, just because Bieber and the Drop the Mic cohost, 22 — who quietly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — aren’t planning for a big wedding celebration at the moment, it doesn’t mean things are going south for the couple. “They are in a great place and they are super close,” the insider said. “She’s very supportive.”

A source confirmed to Us last month that though the “Love Yourself” singer is “not in rehab,” he is “going to several doctors” to help battle his problems. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication.”

Another insider explained that despite Bieber’s troubles, Baldwin continues to be a constant shoulder to lean on. “Hailey is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either,” the insider explained of the couple’s commitment to each other. “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

Earlier this month, Bieber directly reached out to fans via an emotional social media message asking them to lend their prayers to him as he faces his challenges head on.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks … I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

