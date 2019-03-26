Justin Bieber Is ‘Extremely Focused’ on His Marriage to Hailey Baldwin

Whatever it takes! Justin Bieber is all in when it comes to making his marriage to Hailey Baldwin work, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Justin is extremely focused on his relationship with Hailey right now and himself,” the source told Us of the 25-year-old “Baby” crooner’s commitment to the model, 22. “He wants to unconditionally show his love for her and to everyone.”

The source adds that Bieber is “trying to work on his relationship and spend as much time with Hailey as possible.” The pair — who quietly wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — have been seemingly inseparable, documenting their day-to-day life on social media in recent weeks.

The Canada-born singer publicly slammed claims from a fan on Tuesday, March 26, that suggested he only married the Drop the Mic host to hurt his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the message, he also revealed he still cares for the Wizards of Waverly place alum, 26. (Bieber and Gomez were first linked in 2011 and went on to have a high-profile on-off relationship before splitting for good in March 2018, weeks before he started hooking up with Baldwin again.)

“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex,” Bieber wrote to the Instagram troll, sharing a screenshot of his message to the person he called both “immature” and “mean spirited.”

Bieber went on to note that he “absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart” but is “head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘ he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ … Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me,” he added in defense of his love, after explaining that this will be the last time he addresses comments like this.

Bieber is continuing to put his family first, revealing on Monday, March 25, that he doesn’t plan on going on another tour as he focuses on his mental health. The “What Do You Mean?” singer posted a lengthy message to Instagram with his decision, sharing that he’s focused on his “marriage” and becoming “the father” he wants to be.

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” a source told Us Weekly in January of the couple’s desire to expand their brood. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

