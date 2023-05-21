Back to black! Kourtney Kardashian is returning to her roots as she gets ready to support her husband, Travis Barker, during Blink-182’s live tour.

“Brunette4lyfe,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 20, sharing a carousel of photos of her new dark ‘do.

In the social media upload, Kardashian posted pics of herself getting glam before joining Barker, 47, backstage at his New York City concerts.

“You’re so cuteeee,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday.

Kourtney had dyed her naturally brown locks platinum blonde in March days before youngest son Reign, 8, did the same. The last time that the Lemme founder — who also shares daughter Penelope, 10, and son Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick — went light had been several years earlier.

“Kim [Kardashian] isn’t the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde. I found this picture of me when I was 16 — and it brought back so many memories from this era,” Kourtney wrote via her blog in December 2019, sharing a throwback photo of herself. “Between the lip liner, pencil-thin eyebrows and the white hair, I guess I really embraced the ’90s trends back in the day! I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights.”

She added at the time: “When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short. The next time I went blonde, I wore a wig for a cover shoot for 944 Magazine — in 2009.”

Kourtney also revealed that she has switched up her nails. “I cut my nails off and I’m really happy,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, alongside a pic of her cherry-red manicure.

As the Poosh founder teased her new look, she also gave a sneak peek at husband Barker’s return to the touring stage.

“Finally joined the @blink182 tour and had the cutest little welcome basket with my favorite goodies,” she wrote via Instagram Story, gushing over the band merch that was waiting for her backstage at Long Island’s UBS Arena.

Barker and longtime bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus announced in October 2022 that they were embarking on their first tour in a decade. The concerts will take place between March 2023 to February 2024 at more than 65 global venues.

“[Kourtney] will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the reality TV star will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

The insider added: “They’ve been inseparable, but whenever they are apart, they’re in constant communication and are always FaceTiming and texting.”