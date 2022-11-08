Atomic blonde! Kim Kardashian is slaying her platinum era.

Since unveiling the icy tresses at the 2022 Met Gala, the TV personality — who is better known for her jet black waves — has debuted jaw-dropping looks after looks.

For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Kardashian donned the newly colored, locks in a slicked-back bun, letting her vintage Bob Mackie gown — which Marilyn Monroe famously wore when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962 — pop. The crystal-covered frock perfectly complemented the reality star’s blonde ‘do as it came in a champagne-colored hue, which was the goal, according to hairstylist Chris Appleton.

“The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention,” he told Vogue at the time. “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

The Skims CEO revealed in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Married to the Met video, that the dye job took “14 hours” and that she was so committed to the transformation that she’d “risk getting my hair to fall out.” On the red carpet, Kardashian shared: “I’m excited to stay blonde for a while.”

Staying true to her word, the California native maintained the bold hue for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, weeks after the Met.

While in Europe, Kim had her mane pulled up into a dramatic updo that allowed her slew of Dolce & Gabbana outfits to stand out. For the romantic soiree, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including the bride, wore pieces from the Italian fashion house. Kim’s selections were all from her extensive archive, which even caught the eye of the designers themselves.

Flash-forward to Milan Fashion Week in September 2022, the SKKN by Kim founder joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for a collection of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

For her part, Kim closed out the show in a black jeweled Dolce & Gabbana gown that made her waist look nonexistent.

At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards two months later, she donned one of the reissued designs, opting for a strapless PVC number. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who was honored with the Innovation Award at the event for her brand Skims, teamed the glossy see-through outfit with a daring wet hair look, making her crown the perfect accessory.

With her frosty locks, Kim has created a memorable aesthetic that is vastly different from all of the other times she’s given her hair an upgrade (she previously went blonde in 2017). This time around, the Hulu star’s appearance feels more lively, bolder and risky.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Kim has delivered drama with her platinum hair: