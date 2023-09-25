Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have some fans convinced that they are planning to name their son Rocky.

On Sunday, September 24, the couple offered a glimpse at Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower. The festivities included personalized Mickey Mouse ears, a barbershop quartet, chocolate treats and decorations which read “Baby Barker” on them.

Eagle-eyed fans looked past the Disney decor and were focused on a since-deleted photo from Kardashian’s Instagram Story. In the snap, which has been uploaded to Reddit, the Poosh founder, 44, stood by a Wishing Tree with notes for the baby, including one that seemingly reads, “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

The potential name doesn’t come as a surprise since Barker, 47, previously pitched it during an interview with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama. (The musician shares son Landon, 19, and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time,” Barker explained in a July interview with Complex about the inspiration behind the moniker.

One month prior, Barker confirmed via Instagram that he and Kardashian had “already” picked the name for their son. The reality star announced at a Blink-182 concert in June that she is expecting the duo’s first child. (She already shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick.)

The pair have continued to document the pregnancy ups and downs as Kardashian prepares to give birth to their baby boy, with Kardashian having emergency fetal surgery earlier this month.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kardashian continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”