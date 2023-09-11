Kourtney Kardashian reflected on the more joyful aspects of pregnancy after undergoing emergency surgery to save her unborn baby’s life.

“Pregnancy is so empowering,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 10, alongside several photos of herself lounging in an all-black outfit. The dramatic look included leather pants and a matching jacket with a sheer lace top that allowed the reality star to show off her growing belly.

Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama was a big fan of the photo shoot, commenting: “Hot mama!” Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, shares Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Last week, Kardashian revealed that she suffered a pregnancy complication that required emergency intervention. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Related: Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues It has been a difficult road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After in vitro fertilization didn’t work on the first try, Teigen wondered if she had done something wrong. “You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in April […]

Kardashian went on to note that this pregnancy was different as she had “three really easy pregnancies in the past.” She shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Fans began worrying about Kardashian’s health when Barker, 47, abruptly left the European leg of Blink-182’s world tour on September 1 due to an “urgent family matter.” The same day that Kardashian confirmed she had surgery, Barker announced that the tour would resume on Friday, September 8.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 4th Child Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he tweeted. “I want to say thank you for all the support.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Barker has since joined the band for tour stops in Belgium and Germany. Over the weekend, he shared an Instagram Story photo of roses sent to him by Kardashian. “My wife is the best,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Barker went back on tour because Kardashian was “much better” after the procedure. “Kourtney had a very scary medical situation,” the source added. “She is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her.”