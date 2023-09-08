Kourtney Kardashian is feeling much better after undergoing an emergency fetal surgery, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” the insider tells Us, noting her husband, Travis Barker, has returned to the road with Blink-182. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”

Kardashian, 44, announced on Wednesday, September 6, that she recently had “urgent fetal surgery” following a complication in her fourth pregnancy. (The reality TV star shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — and is currently expecting her first with Barker, 47.)

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram, sharing a hospital photo with Barker. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Related: See Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 4th Child Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

She continued: “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. … Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Blink-182 announced via Instagram Story earlier this month that the group’s concerts in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin would be postponed after Barker returned home to California for an “urgent family matter.”

Barker — who also shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — noted on Wednesday that he planned to return to the road on Friday.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” the drummer wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “I want to say thank you for all the support.”

Kardashian announced in June that she and Barker are expecting their first baby together after IVF struggles. As she navigated her pregnancy and the unexpected health scare, her famous family had her back.

“The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation,” a second source told Us earlier this week, explaining why the Kardashians stars did not post about the medical complication. “Kourtney’s entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The insider added that Kardashian’s siblings — including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris, 67, are “so grateful” that both she and the baby are alright.

With reporting by Travis Cronin