Travis Barker made an appearance in son Landon’s TikTok after leaving the Blink-182 tour ahead of schedule.
Barker, 47, appeared briefly in his 19-year-old son’s TikTok Live on Monday, September 4, where he handed Landon a hoodie. The video came shortly after Barker’s mysterious exit from his tour, which was announced on Friday, September 1.
“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the Stages,” a statement from the band read. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”
Barker and his bandmates — Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — have not addressed the circumstances that led to his abrupt departure. The drummer, who shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler, is currently expecting his first baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian.
Kardashian, 44, who coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick, was spotted outside of a hospital on Saturday, September 2, with Barker by her side. Kardashian has not spoken out about the reason for her husband’s return home.
Moakler, 48, meanwhile, told TMZ on Friday that she was “praying” for Barker and Kardashian, adding that she thought it was a “big deal” for Blink-182 to cancel their shows. She emphasized that she doesn’t have more details but that her kids are “safe and sound.”
Ahead of Barker’s emergency, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how he was handling his busy tour schedule amid Kardashian’s pregnancy.
“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” the insider shared in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”
According to the source, Barker returns to Los Angeles “whenever he has a break” between gigs. “Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source detailed. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need.”
Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June, later revealing that the pair are having a baby boy.