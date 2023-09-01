Shanna Moakler confirmed her and Travis Barker’s two children are not involved in the the musician’s “urgent family matter.”

“A lot of people are reaching out to me. I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound,” Moakler, 48, told TMZ on Friday, September 1. “Obviously that’s important to me.”

Moakler, who shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker, 47, noted that “whenever [Blink-182] has to cancel shows it’s a real big deal” before sending out her well wishes to her ex-husband and his loved ones.

“I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney [Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers,” she told the outlet. (Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008.)

Earlier on Friday, Blink-182 announced via their social media accounts that Barker had left tour early to deal with an unexpected family situation.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the Stages,” a statement from the band read. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Neither Barker nor his bandmates — Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — have further shared details about the circumstances that led to Barker’s early departure. They have been on the road since earlier this summer, performing across the United States before kicking off the second leg of their tour in Europe.

Hours before the announcement, Barker uploaded a photo via his Instagram Story of a “Prayer Room” with a sign that read, “All welcome.” He posted a second snap of the room’s chapel, which featured a stained glass window and a “Together We Pray” banner.

Barker was last spotted on August 25, in Calabasas with Kardashian, 44, according to the Daily Mail. The pair, who tied the knot in May 2022, are currently expecting their first child together. (In addition to sharing Landon and Alabama, Barker is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Ariana, whom she shares with Oscar De la Hoya. Kardashian, for her part, coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick.)

While Kardashian initially was spotted at several of Blink-182’s concerts earlier this spring, she hasn’t been able to attend shows amid her pregnancy.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

The insider added that Barker makes a point to return home to Los Angeles “whenever he has a break” between gigs. “Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source explained. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need.”