Alabama Barker and Travis Barker shared a sweet moment after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent an urgent surgery.

Alabama, 17, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 6, to share an adorable message from Travis, which read, “You are my everything.” She captioned the photo of the Post-it, “You’re truly the best dad,” and tagged Travis.

The post came the same day Travis’s wife, Kardashian, 44, addressed the family emergency that forced Travis’ band, Blink-182, to cancel several shows.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued, “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery … I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Travis also shared his thoughts via X — formerly known as Twitter. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy, after more than a year of dating. For the nuptials, she looked gorgeous in a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and embroidered veil. Barker, meanwhile, wore a classy black and white tuxedo.

In June, the couple announced at a Blink-182 concert that Kardashian is pregnant. She held up a sign from the crowd that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” and he left the stage to give her a kiss. Later that month, the duo shared they are expecting a baby boy at an intimate sex reveal party with their friends and family. Barker beat a set of drums while Kardashian sat on his lap waiting for the cannons to shoot the blue confetti into the sky. Their guests cheered in excitement when they saw the color.

Kardashian and Travis were previously open about their journey to get pregnant during season 3 of The Kardashians. In the season premiere, Kardashian shared that she was “officially done with IVF … I would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.