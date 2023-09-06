Travis Barker shared an update on Blink-182’s European tour status after he rushed home to be by wife Kourtney Kardashian’s side as she underwent fetal surgery.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” Barker, 47, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, September 6. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Last week, Barker abruptly left his band’s concerts due to an “urgent family matter” but did not reveal any details at the time. The group — which also includes Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — has been in the middle of an international tour since May.

“Travis has had to return home to the States,” a statement shared via Blink-182’s Instagram story read on Friday, September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Related: Travis Barker's Ups and Downs Through the Years Through the years, Travis Barker has faced many health concerns including a plane crash and later a hospitalization shortly after his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. In September 2008, the musician was on a plane that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Following the scary situation, the […]

Moments before Barker spoke out on Wednesday, Kardashian, 44, revealed that she underwent a procedure following a pregnancy complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian shared via Instagram on Wednesday. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

Barker and Kardashian announced in June they were expecting their first child together. Kardashian is mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a father figure to Oscar de la Hoya and Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 23. In her post, Kardashian noted her previous pregnancies were “really easy” compared to her current one.

“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she penned. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Album Before 4th Child Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

Before Barker left for the European leg of the tour, Kardashian attended several of his shows including one where she publicly revealed her pregnancy. As her pregnancy progressed, Kardashian opted to stay home despite wanting to be by her husband’s side.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”