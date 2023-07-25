While Oscar De La Hoya found success in the boxing ring, the former Olympian has faced numerous struggles as the father of six children.

De La Hoya’s family tree is nothing if not complicated: though he began dating Shanna Moakler in 1997, he first became a father when ex-girlfriend Toni Alvarado gave birth to their son Jacon in 1998. Nine months later, Angelicque McQueen — who was seeing the boxer around the same time — gave birth to their son, Devon. The following year, De La Hoya and Moakler welcomed daughter Atiana. In a 2009 interview with Fight Hype, McQueen recalled the moment she learned that De La Hoya had a child with Moakler.

“The thing is, I didn’t really see the big deal, the problem, until I was actually sitting on the bed and I’m breast-feeding my son and I’m looking at the TV and there’s Oscar with this other woman coming out of the hospital with a baby girl,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’ And I found out that was Shanna [Moakler].”

After four years of dating, Moakler and De La Hoya called off their engagement in 2000. In 2004, Moakler moved on with ex-husband Travis Barker. As the pair began to have children of their own, Barker stepped up to act as a father figure to Atiana while De La Hoya was absent from his daughter’s life early on. De La Hoya opened up about his fears about being a dad when he was younger during a July 2022 episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast.

“I did try to be a father full-time for a few years, and it was beautiful,” he confessed. “It was amazing to raise a little girl, but there came a point where you ask yourself, ‘Wait a minute, you’re not worthy of this.’ You try to convince yourself that you’re not worthy of this, that love is not possible in your life because of what I lived — of not receiving that love when I was a kid.”

While De La Hoya focused on his boxing career, he fell in love again with Puerto Rican singer Millie Corretjer. The twosome — who tied the knot in 2005 — welcomed Oscar, Nina and Victoria before they split for good in 2016.

Scroll down to meet De La Hoya’s six children: