While shutting down criticism of her weight, Alabama Barker opened up about her battle with an autoimmune condition.

The 17-year-old clapped back at body-shamers in a TikTok video after recently being spotted out with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first baby with Travis Barker.

Alabama started off by looking into the camera with a blank expression on her face, teasing, “That’s my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight and paparazzi pictures saying I’m a catfish or saying I’m fat.”

As the video continued, Alabama explained what it’s been like for her to grow up in the public eye and face the scrutiny of the internet. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, [speaking in] the middle of a sentence and your mouth wide open and let’s see how beautiful you look,” she said.

Alabama also acknowledged that there are some factors contributing to her changing weight that are outside of her control, such as “a thyroid problem and autoimmune disease.” She did not go into the specifics of her health challenges, but noted they are “one of the main reasons” she’s gained weight.

“It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life,” she continued, adding that she’ll return to her “normal weight” when her thyroid and other conditions are “balanced.”

Travis and Shanna Moakler‘s daughter also pointed out that she hasn’t “gained 1,000 pounds” despite the rampant criticism. “It’s like 5-10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls,” she said. “Weight fluctuates and I don’t want any girls that are young [and] watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it. … I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”

This isn’t the first time Alabama has taken aim at trolls in recent months. In April, she clapped back at unkind comments about her makeup technique.

“When Kathryn with 3 kids, only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde [hair] & Toms shoes talks about my makeup or age,” she wrote via TikTok as she mouthed to an audio clip that teased, “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

One month later, Alabama reacted to backlash after sharing a snippet of a rap song she was working on. “I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything,” she said in a TikTok video that has since been deleted. “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”