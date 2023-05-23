Clapping back. Alabama Barker responded to critics after a teaser for her new rap song drew backlash from social media users.

“I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything,” the influencer, 17, said in a since-deleted TikTok video, per People. “So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

The teen then shared a photo of herself posing next to Nicki Minaj, who toured with her dad, Travis Barker, as opening acts on Lil Wayne‘s 2011 I Am Music II tour. “This tour was when I was about 5 years old,” Alabama recalled. “[I was] 5 years old watching her set every day. I knew every lyric.”

The California native also showed fans a picture of herself with the “A Milli” rapper, 40. “Just more proof to the pudding because I ‘didn’t grow up around rap music,'” Alabama said before revealing that she was on set when Rihanna shot the 2007 “Umbrella” music video.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything,” Alabama told her followers. “So, for the people that say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about rap music. She didn’t grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock.”

The Meet the Barkers alum added: “I know I am privileged, and I’m beyond grateful for that and blessed. It’s not OK for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting.”

The reality star went on to respond to critics of her personal style, particularly the long manicures she’s been wearing recently. “For everybody telling me, ‘Oh, she wants to wear nails now,’ [and], ‘She thinks she’s this, this and that,’ this was in 2012,” Alabama said, sharing an older photo that showed her with long nails.

Earlier this month, the teenager came under fire after sharing a clip of herself lip-synching to an original rap song. “But listen, who the f–k y’all talking to / I’m Alabama, get to know me, I might spaz on you,” went the lyrics. “Treat me like your mama, drip me out in some designer, ice me out like boy, I’m wildin’ / You know the type of energy, don’t treat me like it’s 10 to me / You better not be texting, treat your exes like your enemies.”

When one commenter replied, “You can buy a lot of things but you cannot buy a flow,” Alabama was quick to reply. “You can buy everything not a life tho,” she wrote.

The model also responded to a positive comment supporting her right to “try” music if she wants to. “Like [for real],” Alabama replied.