Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up every aspect of her fourth pregnancy as she prepares to welcome a baby boy with husband Travis Barker.

“Kourtney has loved this pregnancy, she worked so hard for it and thinks it could be her last, so she’s trying to lean into every aspect,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kourtney always watches what she eats, but she’s taking extra care with what she puts into her body.”

Barker, 47, is pulling out all the stops for Kardashian, 44, too. “Travis has been loving taking care of her, helping with chores and watching the kids,” the insider adds.

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer — who held three wedding ceremonies in 2022 — have long been open about their IVF journey and wanting to have a child together. (Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker is father of Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

Last month, a separate source exclusively told Us that the proud parents are involving their children in Kardashian’s pregnancy as much as possible, viewing their upcoming new addition as a “celebration for the whole family.”

All six of the couple’s kids are “contribut[ing] to the list” of baby names, the insider added. Alabama, for her part, already shut down her dad’s choice: Rocky 13.

“Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’” she quipped on Complex’s Goat Talk in July, to which Barker laughed. “It is bad.” (Alabama’s name options for her new sibling include Piteck, Milan and Audomar.)

Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June, holding up a poster that read “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The pregnancy reveal was a reference to the band’s iconic “All the Small Things” video.

The Poosh founder has frequently shared bumpdates throughout her pregnancy. On August 8, she posted a series of bikini shots via Instagram, lounging in the pool in a bright red two-piece.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she captioned the photos.

Kardashian also kept it real when it came to her body’s changes while she was going through fertility treatments. “A little IVF body,” she captioned an Instagram photo in May.