Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are enlisting the help of their kids to pick out a baby name.

The duo — who revealed via Instagram last month that they are expecting a boy — are “having their kids contribute to the list” of potential monikers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Kardashian, 44, shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick while Barker, 47, is dad to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The insider shared that Kardashian and Barker are “including [their kids] in the baby journey whenever possible” as the new addition to the blended clan is “a celebration for the whole family.”

Barker already received some baby naming advice from Alabama during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Complex’s Goat Talk. After the Blink-182 drummer revealed that Rocky 13 is “just the name that’s been going through [his] head,” the teenager shut him down.

“So, you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13? Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’ … I think mine were better,” joked Alabama, who suggested names including Piteck, Milan and Audomar.

Barker agreed with his daughter, laughing and saying, “It is bad.”

The source tells Us that the musician was “joking when he said he was considering” the unusual name. “Travis and Kourtney haven’t decided on a name yet, but they’re having a lot of fun coming up with different ideas,” the insider said.

The couple announced their pregnancy news at a Blink-182 concert last month. While dancing in the crowd with Penelope, Kardashian held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” a nod to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video. Barker and the Lemme founder subsequently shared footage from the iconic reveal in a joint Instagram post.

Prior to sharing the big news, the twosome — who tied the knot in May 2022 — were candid about their IVF journey and struggles to conceive. In April, the Kardashians star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the emotional toll of trying to get pregnant.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any women who went on it,” she shared at the time.

Now that Kardashian and Barker are officially expanding their family, the source tells Us that they “can’t wait to have a child together.”

The insider continued: “Kourtney and Travis feel beyond blessed. Travis has a lot of upcoming international tour dates, but he’s been able to be present and so supportive of Kourtney throughout her pregnancy.”