Kourtney Kardashian is receiving nothing but support from her family following her emergency fetal surgery.

“The Kardashians are used to putting most of their lives out there in the public eye. However, there are certain times when things are far more personal such as this situation,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kourtney’s entire family has been around her and Travis, supporting them in every way they can.”

The insider noted that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and other members of the family “don’t necessarily feel the need to show their support on social media when it’s more important to them to support her in real life,” adding, “They’re so grateful she’s OK and that she has an amazing husband who hasn’t left her side.”

Kourtney, 44, opened up about her procedure in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, September 6, thanking her “incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.” She also praised her husband, Travis Barker, for leaving Blink-182’s European tour “to be with me in the hospital and take care of me,” and Kris, 67, for “holding my hand through this.”

Related: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Album Before Welcoming 4th Child Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

Barker, 47, announced earlier this month he would be taking a leave of absence from the tour due to “an urgent family matter,” which he did not specify at the time.

Kourtney’s post continued: “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline Sometimes the best romances start off as friendships! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s new relationship may come as a surprise to many, the pair have known each other for years. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair […]

The Kardashians star shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close with his stepdaughter, Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker addressed his wife and unborn child’s medical scare in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.”

He went on to state that Blink-182’s tour will resume on Friday, September 8.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

During his time back home, Barker took the time to pen a message for his daughter Alabama. “You are my everything, Dad,” read a sticky note the drummer left his youngest. She shared a snap of the note via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, which she captioned, “Your [sic] truly the best dad @travisbarker.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones