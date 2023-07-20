Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got candid about their insecurities in a new episode of The Kardashians.

During the episode, ​which aired on Thursday, July 20, ​Khloé, 39, and Kylie, 25, shared that comments made by family members and friends affected the way they viewed themselves.

Kylie kicked off the candid conversation by questioning how her sisters’ “influence” and “power” has affected beauty standards of others. “I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [themselves],” Kylie said. “I went through that stage too and I feel like I am in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you.”

Khloé then admitted that all of her insecurities are “from other people.” She went on to reveal that she had “the most confidence” when she was younger, but she grew more critical of herself as her family gained notoriety. “I was chubby and in a skinny bodycon dress and you couldn’t tell me otherwise,” she said. “Society gave me insecurities.”

Kourtney Kardashian then chimed in, telling Khloé that she wasn’t “actually chubby,” to which Khloé replied, “It is like I am wearing a fat suit.”

Khloé continued, “Who knows if I never heard mom talk about my nose, if I would ever think I needed a nose job?” Kourtney, 44, proceeded to share that she has indeed “heard” their mom, Kris Jenner, talking about Khloé’s nose.

Kylie, for her part, confessed that she hated her ears growing up because her family “always talked about” them. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears. That f—ked me up.”

Kylie explained that she overcame the insecurity after she gave birth to Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott. (The exes also share son Aire, who they welcomed in February 2022.) “She has my ears, and it made me realize how much I loved them. … I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever.”

While Kylie admitted to feeling self-conscious about her ears, she asserted that the sentiment didn’t push her to get plastic surgery.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false,” she said. “I have only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves.”

Kourtney elaborated on the topic further in another confessional interview, sharing: “We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection.”

Because of this, Kourtney said she is “very conscious” about giving her kids “freedom to express themselves,” and “not put so much pressure on being perfect.”

She continued, “I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being really polished and hair done.” (Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She is currently expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, who she married May 2022.)