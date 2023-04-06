Less is more! Kylie Jenner has a new outlook on makeup.

The TV personality, 25, dished on her modified glam routine — which is more relaxed than what she’s been known for — in a Thursday, April 6, episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. “I’ve changed my look a lot,” Jenner explained as she walked viewers through her process. “I think that I’m into more natural skin. I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

In the clip, the Kardashians star began by combining “two pumps” of moisturizer with one of her new Kylie Cosmetics “foundations samples,” which has yet to be released. “It’s a secret,” she revealed. As she lathered the concoction on her face with her bare hands, Jenner explained: “My foundation just looks different. I feel way more natural … I like how it blends into my skin a lot better.”

After applying the base, the California native went in with concealer and bronzer. “I don’t do my makeup every day,” Jenner shared. “Majority of the time I’m not wearing makeup cause I always have an event or a photo shoot, so I like to let my face breathe.”

While applying Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder, the Life of Kylie alum said that her new technique is not as “harsh” as it once was. “In the last Vogue video I did, the amount of powder I used is just unreal.”

These days, Jenner prefers to “just do what I feel” when it comes to glam and doesn’t have a list of concrete steps. “I’m in a very experimental era with makeup, and I’m so willing to try new things and new looks,” she noted.

After adding the powder, Jenner applied her Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Eyeshadow and Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes. She then created a winged eye with her Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen. She followed that with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

“I love doing my own makeup because it’s very therapeutic for me,” Jenner shared. “I’ve been on like a self-care, love myself year. I’ve been back into my workout routine after having a baby and really into my skincare routine.” (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed son Aire with now-ex Travis Scott in February 2022. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, and beauty mogul also share 5-year-old daughter Stormi.)

To finish her look, Jenner used Kosas Air Brow gel and the Nudestix Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick. “Brows used to be the focus of my look … we used to always do thick brows, but now I do natural brows. I don’t really fill them in as much,” she said. She topped her glam off with her new Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Masacara, which debuted on Thursday.

“First everrrrrrr MASCARA,” Jenner teased via Instagram on March 22. “I can’t wait to share it with you. Coming on April 6.” Alongside the announcement, the reality star teased the new product with promotional shots that showed her with fierce lashes.