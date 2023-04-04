An “amazing” bond. Kylie Jenner was touched by ex Travis Scott’s recent social media compliment, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kylie thought it was really sweet of Travis to show his support for her in such a public way,” the insider reveals, referring to the rapper calling the Kardashians star “a beauty” on her Saturday, April 1, Kyle Cosmetics Instagram upload. “That’s just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love.”

Despite their late 2022 split, the source adds, Scott, 31, and Jenner, 25, remain committed to their close relationship — and to amicably coparenting their two children: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, who celebrated his 1st birthday in February.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable coparenting relationship,” the insider shares. “They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what.”

The exes have been on and off since going public with their romance in 2017. Jenner and Scott have split several times in between welcoming Stormi in 2018 and Aire in 2022.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” another source exclusively told Us in January 2023 about the duo’s most recent split. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

While the two undoubtedly share a strong bond, a third insider exclusively told Us in February that Jenner and Scott’s latest breakup might have closed the door on rekindling their romance down the road.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” the source told Us at the time. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, meanwhile, has been spending extensive time with her family amid her split from the “Sicko Mode” rapper. In February, she threw separate birthday parties for each of their kids, and she brought the little ones to their cousin True’s 5th birthday bash earlier this month.