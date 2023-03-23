Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Namesake Makeup Label Is Launching Its 1st Mascara

Kylie Jenner is giving Us more! The TV personality revealed that after debuting lip kits and eye palettes, Kylie Cosmetics is launching mascara.

“First everrrrrrr MASCARA,” Jenner, 25, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22. “I can’t wait to share it with you. Coming on April 6.” Alongside the announcement, the beauty mogul teased the new product with promotional shots that showed her with fierce lashes.

The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account also gushed over the upcoming launch, showing off pink-colored tubes that read “Kylash.”

“Volumized, fuller, beautiful lashes, no matter your lash type,” the company wrote in the caption of the Wednesday social media post.

The new addition to Kylie Cosmetics comes after Jenner visited her brand’s testing lab and revealed in August 2022 that she was “creating new magic” for beauty lovers and promised it would be “better than ever.”

The Life of Kylie alum launched the makeup label in 2015. She later decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” Jenner revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, which was released in July 2021.

The label also got a rebrand, relaunching as both clean and vegan. “I’ve learned so much, so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner explained in the clip. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all these things are really important to me now. I was to just be really proud of everything that I release.”

She continued: “I want to be proud of the things that I make and the things that, you know, I’m selling to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love that we put into it.”

In addition to mascara, Jenner has introduced other products including cream blush and pink gloss. The brand is most known, however, for its many lip kits that work to plump and line your pout.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which aired in June 2021, the California native revealed that a comment about her kissing skills inevitably led to her creating the glam empire.

“I had really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses,” she told host Andy Cohen. “A guy said to me, ‘You are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips’ or something like that … I really wanted bigger lips. I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips.”

She added: “And then, finally, I was like ‘this lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”