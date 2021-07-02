Kylie Cosmetics Is Getting a Clean Beauty Makeover: Here’s What We Know

Getting an upgrade! Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has a pretty devout following. But, as of July 15, beauty lovers everywhere can expect a complete makeover from the company.

“The NEW @kyliecosmetics is officially launching on July 15 on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can’t wait for you guys to try these new formulas,” the 23-year-old reality star captioned a Thursday, July 1, Instagram post.

She also took the opportunity to share that her brand is going global, with product in Douglas Cosmetics, Nocibé, Harrods Beauty, Selfridges, Mecca Beauty, Ulta, Nordstrom, Gold Apple, Boots UK and Shopper’s Drug Mart.

“I’m so thankful to all of you who have been on this journey with me, and can’t wait to take you into the new chapter of Kylie Cosmetics,” she added.

Fans were clearly excited that the cosmetics company, who joined the Coty Inc. family in 2019, is becoming clean and vegan.

“Beyond proud of you! @kyliecosmetics is an empire and you’re taking over,” Johnny Cyrus wrote. “YOU REALLY DID THAT GIRRRL,” another said.

Jenner, who first launched her beauty brand at the age of 17 in 2014, has been teasing the revamp since May, when she posted a photo of herself in head-to-toe pink latex. She captioned the Instagram: “Something is coming.”

Throughout the month of June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased the news, sharing updating imagery, packaging and formulations for a handful of her hero products — as well as a few innovations, including a High Gloss, which “gently softens lips and give the most beautiful mirror shine finish.”

“Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance,” the star said in a press release.

This commitment certainly held true when giving her beloved lip kits a makeover. Thankfully, the holy grail liners, glosses and matte formulas have a just as good if not a better formula than the OGs.

“My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing,” Jenner added. The lip kits are lightweight, smudge free and available in 37 shades.

In addition to the product that first put her brand on the map, the Kylie Skin founder will also be launching 30 high glosses, 32 matte liquid lipsticks, nine lip liners and four lip blushes.