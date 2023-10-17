Kourtney Kardashian is recalling the ultrasound that led to her emergency surgery and saved her baby boy’s life.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” the Kardashians star, 44, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, October 17. “It was terrifying.”

She continued: “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kardashian shared the news of the “urgent fetal surgery” via Instagram in September. Her husband, Travis Barker, abruptly left his European Blink-182 tour early for an “urgent family matter” the week before.

Since her surgery last month, Kardashian said she has “finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy.”

“I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have,” she shared.

While this is Kardashian’s fourth child, it’s her first with Barker. “I’m one of those people who is obsessed with being pregnant,” she explained to the outlet.

Kardashian shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer, for his part, shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a father figure to Atiana, 24, Moakler’s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Before conceiving naturally, Kardashian had been candid about her experience undergoing IVF treatments, which she recalled feeling “really pressured and pushed into doing.”

“It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes,” she told Vogue. “We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

With her baby’s impending arrival, the Lemme founder shared that she doesn’t have a birth plan — and has never had one in the past.

“I was so chill when my water broke with Mason, I shaved my legs and put on makeup,” she said. “This time, I still don’t have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”

But one thing she does have penciled in is her attachment parenting style. Kardashian recalled using this method with her younger two children and not leaving the house for the first 40 days. “After, you’re super connected and I love that,” she noted.

Kardashian falls under a “geriatric pregnancy” due to her older age — a word she called “so wild” — and has experienced more restrictions from doctors than her other three pregnancies.

As for what these limitations are? “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!” she told Vanity Fair Italia in an interview earlier this month.

After tying the knot with Barker in May 2022, Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June. She held up a handwritten sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant” during a Blink-182 concert, taking after the band’s iconic “All the Small Things” music video. While the little one’s due date remains a mystery, Kardashian’s family threw her a celebratory Disney-themed baby shower in September.