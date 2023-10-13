Kourtney Kardashian’s fourth pregnancy has turned out a lot differently from her past experiences.

“This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” Kardashian, 44, told Vanity Fair Italia in an interview published on Friday, October 13. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!”

She added: “I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

Kardashian and Barker, 47, announced in June that they are expecting their first baby together. The twosome, who wed in May 2022, are each already parents of three. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, coparents son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also stepdad to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

As The Kardashians star and Barker blended their families, they were eager to expand their brood further. After undergoing IVF treatments ahead of their wedding, they eventually conceived their baby boy naturally.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she told the magazine when asked about social media trolls dissing her fertility journey. “To those who make them, I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy. It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment.”

Kardashian further told Vanity Fair Italia that she felt “pushed toward” IVF like it was the “only option” for her to conceive. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me,” she added. “My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me – I don’t even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it.”

The Lemme founder — who noted her eldest children had been asking for a new sibling “for a while” — underwent urgent fetal surgery in September following a medical complication. Amid both her and the baby’s recovery, Kardashian eventually stopped focusing on the fears of pregnancy.

“Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying,” she told Vanity Fair Italia. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”