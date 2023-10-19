Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, put his dating preferences on blast.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 19, Scott’s love life was a major topic of conversation when Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian visited his house.

Penelope joined in by offering her thoughts on who her father, 40, should date. “[She should be] older. 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19,” she said. “A good personality. She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”

Scott’s daughter made it clear that she wants him to “have a girlfriend” after Kourtney, 44, married Travis Barker. (Scott and Kourtney also share sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.)

Related: Scott Disick’s Dating History With the exception of Kourtney Kardashian, it’s safe to say Scott Disick’s dating history follows a pattern. The reality TV personality has been linked to several younger women in recent years. Fans were first introduced to Disick, who was born in 1983, as Kardashian’s boyfriend on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which […]

The Talentless founder’s personal life has been documented since he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. The premiere was filmed one year after he started dating Kourtney and their tumultuous relationship continued to be explored throughout the years.

Kourtney and Scott called it quits in 2015 after many onscreen ups and downs. Scott subsequently started dating Sofia Richie and their off-and-on relationship lasted for more than three years before their 2020 split.

After his breakup with Sofia, now 25, Scott moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin. They dated for nearly a year before the model, now 22, pulled the plug in September 2021. Scott was later linked to Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart but has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Related: Scott Disick's Ups and Downs Through the Years Scott Disick has struggled with substance abuse, grief and more issues since stepping into the spotlight, but he has also celebrated personal wins, such as welcoming three children. Us Weekly is taking a look back at his highs and lows through the years. The reality star became a household name while starring alongside Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up […]

Later in the episode, Kris, 67, and Khloé, 39, tried to set Scott up with his perfect match. But first, the duo wanted his input on his type of woman.

“I’ve been too focused on the kids and me. Yeah, I am [lonely] all the time. I guess I can’t just live with having my kids,” he said before joking that his future girlfriend should match Khloé. “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet and she’s cute. She’s got all of the characteristics that I’m looking for.”

Scott clarified, however, that he would “never look at Khloé sexually” even though he makes jokes. “But I just need someone who doesn’t give up on somebody. I have been through a lot of different things. I definitely know I am not easy and I am not perfect,” he continued.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Scott Disick's Sweetest Fatherhood Moments Through the Years Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and […]

Kris weighed in on Scott’s comments about Khloé in a confessional, adding, “I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé. If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he is looking for.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.