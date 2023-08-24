Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is baring all in a tight thong.

Kardashian, 44, shared an intimate photo of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23. In the image, Kardashian wore thin brown underwear with her shirt lifted above her torso. Her husband, Travis Barker, could be seen with his arms wrapped around Kardashian’s waist as they lay in bed.

Since announcing her pregnancy in June, Kardashian has shared several glimpses of her belly via social media. Earlier this month, she rocked a bright red bikini and black sunglasses while posing on a walkway with her hands underneath her bump. In a separate pic, Kardashian lounged on a floatie in a pool.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she captioned the post.

Kardashian and Barker, 47, revealed in June that they’re expecting a baby boy. In footage from their family bash, Barker beat a set of drums in anticipation as Khloé Kardashian excitedly yelled, “Let’s get the party started, we’re all excited!” Blue confetti came shooting out above their heads as the couple smiled at each other and shared a kiss. Family members cheered in the background to celebrate the news.

Barker and his wife were previously open about their journey to get pregnant. In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared in a confessional that she was “officially done with IVF,” explaining, “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney also shared that she had “seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis,” but “most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy, after more than a year of dating. For the ceremony, the bride looked gorgeous in a custom Dolce & Gabbana corset dress and floral veil. Barker, for his part, rocked a black and white tuxedo.

Kourtney also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In June, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Disick, 40, “reached out to congratulate [Kourtney] and Travis” on their pregnancy news. “Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time,” the insider explained.

Moakler, 48, is also “really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” per a second source. “She knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child,” the insider told Us.