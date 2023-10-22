Kim Kardashian had all her sisters by her side for her 43rd birthday party — except Kourtney Kardashian, who was home on bed rest.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨,” Kim wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 22, while sharing party photos. “Thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

Kim’s birthday was toasted with a star-studded dinner, where mom Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton were spotted arriving alongside Kim and her sisters Khloé Kardashian (dressed in a paper Kim mask), Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney, for her part, did share a social media tribute to Kim despite missing the festivities.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister,” the Lemme founder, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 21. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad. If only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school, The joys of sisterhood.”

She concluded: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

While Kourtney has not further detailed her bed rest situation, her pregnancy is a high-risk one due to her age. Kourtney also underwent a now-successful fetal surgery last month.

“This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” Kourtney told Vanity Fair Italia in an interview published earlier this month. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

Kourtney’s baby will be her first child with husband Travis Barker. They are each already parents of three. Kourtney coparents sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 47, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.