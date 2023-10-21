Despite Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s feud over Dolce & Gabbana, Kourtney couldn’t resist sending her sister some birthday love.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister,” Kourtney, 44, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 21. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas.”

She continued: “People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad. If only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school, The joys of sisterhood.”

Fans recently watched Kourtney and Kim’s bond turn a corner during season 2 of The Kardashians, when the Lemme founder claimed Kim’s D&G collaboration copied the aesthetic and outfits from her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker. Kim denied the claims, even calling out her sister for “stealing [her] wedding country” of Italy, where she wed now-ex Kanye West in 2014.

Kourtney and Kim, 43, eventually buried the hatchet, but watching back season 2 episodes reignited the drama.

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” Kim told her sister during a phone call in a September episode. “So, we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

Kourtney, near tears, responded that Kim was a “witch,” whom she hated.

It appears that the pair have since squashed their beef once more. Kim notably attended and shared photos from Kourtney’s baby shower earlier this month. (Kourtney is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, her first with Barker, 47.)

Kourtney’s Saturday birthday tribute also hints that they’ve mended their relationship. “I love you deeply forever and always,” she wrote. “May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

Kourtney went on to share a handful of throwback pics of the sisters “twinning” over the years, whether dressed as ‘50s girls at a childhood Halloween party or all glammed up for a recent bash.

Kim celebrated her birthday with a star-studded birthday dinner on Friday, October 20, alongside her family and friends. Stars including Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ivanka Trump made the guest list alongside Kim’s sisters, mom Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton.