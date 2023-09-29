Kourtney Kardashian has pieced together core details of the now-infamous “Not Kourtney” secret group chat — and she’s sharing the tea.

“I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via an Instagram comment on Thursday, September 28, after a social media user asked who was in the chat.

During the Thursday premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s feud with sister Kim Kardashian reached a boiling point during a heated phone call. Their drama ended with Kim, 42, lamenting that everyone is fed up with the eldest Kardashian sibling.

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” Kim said in the season 4 premiere. “So, we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

Kourtney has since denied that her besties would talk smack behind her back. “My friends are ride or dies,” she wrote in a second Instagram comment.

The sisters’ blowout feud started when Kourtney claimed Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana collaboration had copied her D&G-themed 2022 wedding in Portofino, Italy. Kim then clapped back, retorting that Kourtney had “stolen” both her wedding country and performer Andrea Bocelli. (Kim married now-ex Kanye West in Italy in 2014.)

The sisters eventually buried the hatchet after season 3 of The Kardashians wrapped, but watching the episodes brought a new life to their positions. Kim even claimed that their brood — including Kourtney’s three children with ex Scott Disick — were “concerned” about her emotional state.

“You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it is about you and how it looks to the world about you,” Kourtney said in Thursday’s episode, claiming Kim is the reason she’s not happy. “So you just want to clear up your facts. Take out my whole f—king side of the episode. I don’t give a f—k what anyone thinks about me.”

The Poosh founder concluded: “I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f—k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

The Kardashians season 4 premiere is currently streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop on Thursdays.