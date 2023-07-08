After Kim Kardashian accused sister Kourtney Kardashian of copying her wedding by hiring Andrea Bocelli to perform, the legendary musician weighed in.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardashian, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you,” Bocelli, 64, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, July 7, sharing The Kardashians footage. “But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist [my son Matteo Bocelli] who your mother [Kris Jenner] also knows very well.”

Andrea added: “See you soon in Tuscany!”

In the Thursday, July 6, episode of the family’s Hulu docuseries, Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, hashed out their issues regarding their ongoing feud.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me,” Kourtney — who married Travis Barker in May 2022 — said in a confessional, referring to Kim’s Dolce and Gabbana collaboration. “It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

The Lemme founder even alleged that Kim’s partnership with D&G was inspired by her nuptials. Kim, however, denied the claims, noting that she purposefully chose items that Kourtney did not wear during her wedding weekend.

As the two sisters continued to go toe-to-toe, Kim even argued that Kourtney’s ceremony seemed to be derivative of her own wedding to Kanye West. (The Selfish author filed for divorce from West, 46, in 2021 after six years of marriage and was declared legally single in March 2022.)

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim quipped in a confessional. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”

Kourtney — who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, which is her first with Barker — has not addressed her sibling’s accusations. Kim, for her part, did respond to Andrea’s message.

“OMG,” the Skims mogul wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, reposting the Italian tenor’s note.

Andrea’s 25-year-old son, Matteo, also chimed in and asked matriarch Jenner, 67, to “hit me up” with future job opportunities.

“Love you @andreabocelliofficial @matteobocelli!!” Jenner wrote via her Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to see you again soon!”