Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian had plenty of shade to throw each other’s way amid their feud.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 29, Kourtney, 44, discussed the ongoing issues she wasn’t ready to address with Kim, 42.

“If she felt bad, don’t you think she should reach out and say, ‘Hey, I was thinking about it and I really feel …’ I don’t think that she feels [bad],” Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian. “It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters.”

Kourtney questioned whether she and Kim could even get on the same page. “I go to big extents to have my own thing. But there’s no sense of loyalty. It is almost like a greediness,” she continued. “We have it all. We have more than we could want or need. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half the time I [wonder] if that is my wedding.”

Earlier in the season, Kourtney revealed she was upset with the Skims founder for planning a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana that seemed to take inspiration from her and husband Travis Barker‘s nuptials. Kim, for her part, argued that she tried to wait and she specifically didn’t choose items that Kourtney wore during her wedding weekend.

Kourtney later admitted that she has been putting off having a conversation with her sister. “It is who she is to her core. She’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with,” the reality star added on Thursday. “She’s on her phone the whole time, she can hardly look up and is really hard to engage. It makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, ‘What else could you take from me? Could I have anything that is mine?”

She continued: “This is definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding — I didn’t feel truly supported. It is like a free for all and there are no boundaries. It felt like there’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding.”

Meanwhile, Kim previously put Kourtney on blast after hearing what was said behind her back.

“I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections [I didn’t choose items from],” the KKW Beauty founder said in a June 22 episode. “She’s saying every one of her friends [supports her], but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?”

Kourtney then poked fun at Kris Jenner after the momager, 67, referred to Kim as the “leader” of their family. “If she wants to be [the leader then good for her]. It is not a cult that I am following,” the mom of three joked in a confessional.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.