Kim Kardashian took aim at Kourtney Kardashian while addressing their feud over her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 22, Khloé Kardashian offered Kourtney’s side of the story.

“I hope she’s going to talk to you about it. I really wish she would. She definitely feels like you sort of stole her thunder. And she feels, like, why can’t she have something for herself?” the Good American cofounder, 38, said. “I have heard that her friends are riling her up. Her words were, ‘Everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing.'”

Khloé recalled an emotional moment that took place between her and Kourtney, 44, off screen, adding, “I found out that Kourt is so upset because she actually called me crying. She feels like her wedding moment was taken away from her. She just feels like there’s no loyalty in this family, and everyone wants what the other person has.”

Kim, 42, for her part, initially understood the point her eldest sibling was trying to make. However, the Skims founder changed her mind after hearing what Kourtney had to say about the drama behind her back.

“I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections [I didn’t choose items from],” she noted before throwing shade at Kourtney. “She’s saying every one of her friends [supports her], but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis [Barker]?”

Earlier in the season, the Poosh founder accused Kim of choosing jobs over her family.

“I just feel like there is such an abundance of opportunities. It isn’t about business. There is just so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding,” Kourtney, who exchanged vows with Travis, 47, in May 2022, explained in a June 15 episode. “It is just stupid because it is a deeper thing than that. It is about [where people] are grabbing whatever is in the way. It is such an abundance and an excess — it is never enough. It is never OK to just not do something or turn something down.”

Kourtney went on to claim that Kim was unhappy at her nuptials. “[Kim] wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘Woah, this is amazing. We are having the best time.’ She never gave acknowledgment of like, ‘This is so amazing. I love this whole vibe. Do you mind or how do you feel about me doing something based off this?'” she added. “Because I was never going to tell someone not to do something.”

Kourtney concluded: “I think it is also subconscious. I think she sees everything I had there and takes it for her own. And she doesn’t even see it. She sees it as the dollars signs, but I see it as, ‘Oh, you were there. You weren’t happy.’ Everyone said something to me. They were all like, ‘She is spiraling.'”

After filming season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney surprised fans when she announced a major development in her personal life.

The reality star confirmed earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with Travis. During a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 16, Kourtney held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The idea was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

In response to Kourtney’s baby news, Kim took to social media to celebrate the adorable reveal. “We’re having a Kravis baby,” she wrote via Instagram Story.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.