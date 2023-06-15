Creating a timeline. Kourtney Kardashian made a surprising claim about her feud with Kim Kardashian — which seemingly started at the eldest Kardashian sister’s wedding to Travis Barker.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 15, Kourtney, 44, called out Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week. The Poosh founder accused her sister, 42, of taking inspiration from her May 2022 nuptials with Travis, 47, in Italy.

“I just feel like there is such an abundance of opportunities. It isn’t about business. There is just so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding,” Kourtney said while crying on screen. “Everything that I did [with Dolce & Gabbana] was pulling references from ’90s [archival looks].”

The reality star accused Kim of choosing jobs over her relationships with her loved ones, adding, “It is just stupid because it is a deeper thing than that it is about [where people] are grabbing whatever is in the way. It is such an abundance and an excess — it is never enough. It is never OK to just not do something or turn something down.”

According to Kourtney, the drama cast a dark cloud over memories from her wedding. (The businesswoman, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, exchanged vows with the musician on three separate occasions in 2022.)

“[Kim] wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘Woah, this is amazing. We are having the best time.’ She never gave acknowledgment of like, ‘This is so amazing. I love this whole vibe. Do you mind or how do you feel about me doing something based off this'” she said. “Because I was never going to tell someone not to do something.”

Kourtney continued: “I think it is also subconscious. I think she sees everything I had there and takes it for her own. And she doesn’t even see it. She sees it as the dollars signs, but I see it as, ‘Oh, you were there. You weren’t happy.’ Everyone said something to me. They were all like, ‘She is spiraling.'”

Earlier in the season, Kourtney hinted at a rift between her and Kim. The aspiring lawyer, for her part, defended her decision to work together with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for a Milan Fashion Week collection, which came four months after Kourtney’s wedding to the Blink-182 drummer.

“I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” Kim said in an April clip from season 3, claiming she was “mindful” about Kourtney’s established connection with the Italian brand. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

Kourtney, however, revealed that she wasn’t able to maintain a close bond with Kim recently. “I think in our family we know how to celebrate together, we know how to have fun together, we know how to help each other on an almost superficial level,” she said in a May episode. “But we don’t know how to be sad together or grieve together. It is something we kind of all do on our own.”

The California native said she found herself developing a deeper connection with Khloé Kardashian. “[Khloé and I] vibe a lot on making fun of Kim. And then when that was gone, Kim and Khloé were vibing and then I was the one who got ganged up on,” Kourtney added at the time. “Kim could never be as funny as me, obviously. And we would all do anything for each other. [We] ride for each other until the end, but it is a different thing.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.