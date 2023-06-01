Major moves! Kim Kardashian opened up about the significance of her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 1, the 42-year-old reality star reflected on her fashion evolution. “This is a big deal to me,” Kim said in a confessional interview. “It’s the first time that I’m really gone be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

She continued: “I do Skims, I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this … It’s like SNL … [I] wanted to prove I could do it and do it well.”

Kim explained that designing for a famous fashion house is a completely different ball game that took her “outside of my comfort zone.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” Kim shared.

For years, Kim was styled by ex-husband Kanye West. Her new found fashion independence sparked anxiety, which was documented in season 2 of The Kardashians. “Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” the SKKN by Kim founder explained during a May 2022 episode of the Hulu show. “Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

She echoed similar sentiments in a February 2022 interview with Vogue, saying: “I always think, ‘What will be next?’ I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me.”

Kim did herself proud when she unveiled the capsule with Dolce & Gabbana in September 2022.

The Selfish author joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think over the summer when I was at my sister’s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she said in a video interview with Vogue, referring to the lace gowns and mesh ensembles she wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive … They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”

Kourtney, 44, however, is less than thrilled with her sister’s project. In a teaser for the remainder of the season, Kourtney accused Kim of using her nuptials as a “business opportunity.”

Kim, for her part, denied that she attempted to steal the spotlight. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” the Skims designer said, claiming she was “mindful” about her sister’s established connection with the luxury label. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”