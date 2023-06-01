Defending their show. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian used their reality series to address criticism about their onscreen story lines.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 1, Kim, 42, broke down a review about season 2 that critiqued the episodes.

“I like to read things to be up on what people are trying to say. I love getting the feedback from everyone,” the aspiring attorney said in a confessional. “There was an article about season 2 that said Khloé didn’t give enough with her Tristan [Thompson] situation. First of all, we filmed everything. She shared everything.”

The Good American cofounder, 38, for her part, clarified why she chose to initially remain tight-lipped about her second child until his arrival via surrogate in July 2022. (The season 2 premiere — which started streaming in September 2022 — focused on Tatum’s birth before the remaining episodes flashed back to events before the little one’s delivery.)

“With my surrogacy, I was so f—king vulnerable. I let people into what I was struggling with,” Khloé, who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with the 32-year-old NBA player recalled about the pregnancy playing out amid her ex-boyfriend’s paternity scandal. “I wasn’t admitting it to myself with what was happening and I made it very clear.”

She added: “I have no guilt because I show so much of my life. I open up and I do it in a very vulnerable and good way. … No matter what show we are on or what season, it is the same old.”

Kim went on to clarify why her now-ex-husband Kanye West didn’t appear in season 2 amid their public ups and downs. (The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, finalized their divorce in November 2022.)

“What do you want me to do? If I don’t talk to him, what do you want me to do? Send a camera? It is not that I am unwilling — it is that my ex didn’t want to be on a reality show,” the Skims founder told the cameras. “You can’t film someone that isn’t a cast member and doesn’t have aspirations of being on a reality show. Bottom line. I talk about him and I will talk about my coparenting struggles but from my point of view.”

The beauty mogul, who dated Pete Davidson amid her divorce from the rapper, 45, noted that she made attempts to incorporate the comedian, 29, into the show.

“It is hard when you start dating someone and you live your life on a reality show. Pete and I had that conversation right away — you obviously know what you are getting yourself into,” Kim continued. “We said that from the start. It is not what he does. Then I opened up and I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing.”

After Scott Disick asked whether Kim and Khloé ever considered ending their show, the Selfish author discussed their decision to keep filming.

“We love our show. Khloé and I give. I just love doing this show because I look at it as an opportunity to help people with what they are going through,” Kim concluded. “Khloé and I we give real content. I just think our show is what made us. I will always want to film and give us our all.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family rose to stardom after appearing on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. Following the hit show’s final season, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner signed a major multiyear deal with Hulu to create new content for the streaming service.

Earlier this month, Hulu confirmed that they renewed The Kardashians for 20 more episodes.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.