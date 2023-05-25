Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name: Details

Baby Thompson has a name! Khloé Kardashian revealed the name of her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old made the big announcement during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, May 25, confirming the her baby boy is named Tatum. “Naming a human is really hard,” she teased.

Days before the episode’s debut, fans wondered whether Malika Haqq spoiled the secret. When Kardashian uploaded an Instagram photo of herself cradling her son in her arms on Friday, May 19, her BFF wrote in the comments section: “Go Tate!”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that the pair were expecting a child via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Kardashian told Us at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

One month later, the duo welcomed their son. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source told Us at the time. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

The reality television star previously opened up about why she decided to delay sharing her baby boy’s name with the world.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him,” she said during an April appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.” The Hulu personality also teased that the moniker started with a T.

The reality television star and the NBA player welcomed their first child, daughter True, in April 2018. Kardashian gave birth just days after TMZ released footage of Thompson kissing and touching two other women at a Washington D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017. A source told Us at the time that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was “shell-shocked and beside herself” after the revelations of infidelity.

Despite the Canada native’s cheating scandal, he and Kardashian stayed on good terms as coparents and repaired their relationship. In August 2018, they were spotted kissing during a trip to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons. In February 2019, the pair broke up after Thompson was caught cozying up to Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Although no longer romantically involved with Thompson, Kardashian continued to be open about her decision to forgive her ex and maintain a relationship with him for the sake of their daughter.

“Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I was [sic] nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

By August 2020, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Kardashians star was back with the University of Texas alum. However, their relationship continued to be rocky. During season 21 of The Kardashians, it was revealed that the duo were trying again in the fall of 2021.

Their surrogate, meanwhile, was already pregnant with their second child when Maralee Nichols gave birth in December 2021, claiming that Thompson was the father. A paternity test later confirmed the allegations and the basketball player issued a public apology to the Revenge Body author via his Instagram Story in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he wrote at the time.

Although the duo have not rekindled their romance since news broke of the athlete’s paternity scandal, they have maintained an amicable coparenting dynamic. In April, it was announced that Thompson was joining the Los Angeles Lakers after previously playing for the Chicago Bulls. The career move came along shortly after Thompson purchased a home close to his ex-girlfriend’s residence.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” a source subsequently told Us. “He’ll be in LA much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

The NBA star is also dad of son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.