A bestie blunder? Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy — and fans are convinced BFF Malika Haqq accidentally revealed the little one’s name.

The 38-year-old Good American cofounder uploaded a rare glimpse of her son via Instagram on Friday, May 19, cradling the 9-month-old in her arms at home. In the snaps, she wore a T-shirt with sister Kim Kardashian‘s face on it and her controversial quote from a 2022 Variety interview: “Get Your F–king Ass Up and Work.”

She teased in the caption: “In my best Kim K voice!”

While many social media users poked fun at the meme reference in the comments section, Haqq’s message stood out the most. “Go Tate!” the Sky High actress, 40, wrote.

Khloé didn’t appear to weigh in on her pal’s reply, but several fans wondered whether Haqq confirmed the baby’s moniker. Reports surfaced earlier this month that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and ex Tristan Thompson named their son Tatum Robert, but neither parent has publicly addressed the speculation.

The former Revenge Body host and the NBA athlete, 32, were first linked in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, two years later. Shortly before Khloé gave birth in April 2018, Thompson was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend. The pair initially stayed together in the wake of the drama, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the Canada native kissed Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that Khloé and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player were back together, but their reconciliation was short-lived. The pair split in 2021 as news broke that Thompson was being sued for child support by fitness model Maralee Nichols, who claimed he got her pregnant while he was still dating Khloé. She gave birth to son Theo in December 2021.

During an emotional episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she found out about the paternity scandal “with the rest of the world.”

“It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” she told the cameras in June 2022. “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body.”

One month later, Us confirmed that Khloé and Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Their son arrived in August 2022.

Fans watched Khloé’s family expand during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. When she left the hospital, she hinted that her son’s name would likely “start with a T,” but she didn’t give any official updates. Since then, the Strong Looks Better Naked author and her siblings have remained tight-lipped about the decision.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” Khloé explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, confirming that the moniker will be unveiled on season 3 of her family’s reality show. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”