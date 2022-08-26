Supporting her through the hard times. Malika Haqq praised best friend Khloé Kardashian‘s strength as she navigates life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal.

“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” the Hollywood Divas alum, 39, revealed during an appearance on the Wednesday, August 24 episode of Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, before implying that the drama has taken a toll on the 38-year-old’s first weeks with her baby boy. “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian and Thompson, 31, had welcomed their second child via surrogate. The couple — who are also the parents of 4-year-old True — made the decision to expand their family before Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support, claiming that she had a fling with him in March 2021, when he was still dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Us confirmed that Nichols, 31, welcomed son Theo in December 2021. One month later, Thompson, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig, confirmed he was the baby’s father.

During the interview, Haqq praised Kardashian for staying strong, despite the ongoing tension between her and the Chicago Bulls player. “She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders,” the Famously Single alum said. “Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much.”

She continued: “This ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch. … [But] family is so important to both us and it’s not the same [situation as it is] when it’s just you.”

Ultimately, Haqq stated that she feels the Good American cofounder has done a great job of prioritizing her children amid all of the drama. “We have these kids now … and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they’re good fathers,” she said. “What happens with the moms and the spouses — we can all sit here and say some s–t should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is and its these babies.”

Kardashian was first linked to Thompson in in 2016 and the pair dated on and off for five years before splitting for good in June 2021. Despite the breakup, the former Revenge Body host continued to move forward with her plans to have another baby with the athlete. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” a source told Us last month.

Despite her rocky relationship with the Canada native, a second insider told Us earlier this month that Kardashian is soaking in life with her new baby boy. “Khloé and the baby are doing well,” the source explained. “She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”