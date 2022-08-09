Mom’s night out! Khloé Kardashian was all smiles as she was spotted out for the first time since welcoming a baby boy via gestational carrier.

The Good American cofounder, 38, was photographed grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, just three days after news broke of the birth of her second child. Kardashian opted for a figure-hugging black turtleneck dress for her night out, which she paired with black ankle boots, sunglasses and a bright blue purse.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the Strong Looks Better Naked author and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who are also parents of 4-year-old daughter True — had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source said at the time. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

While Kardashian has not shared any details about the new addition, family friend Faye Resnick revealed that he is “so beautiful” and that True is already excited about being a big sister. “I had a sleepover with Kris [Jenner] last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the most beautiful baby boy, and the nurse who was there was spectacular,” she told Us exclusively. “The baby is unbelievable. So beautiful.”

She continued: “True is very excited and very curious. She loves, loves, loves the baby.”

That same day, a second source told Us that Kardashian is enjoying her first days as a mother of two. “Khloé and the baby are doing well,” the insider told Us exclusively. She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.” The insider added that the former Revenge Body host has “always wanted a baby boy and wanted to give True a sibling.”

“[Khloé is] taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now,” the source continued, adding that the baby boy “will be with Khloé full time” following her split from Thompson, 31, last year amid his ongoing paternity drama with Maralee Nichols.

News broke in December 2021 that the fitness instructor was suing Thompson for child support, claiming that she had gotten pregnant after hooking up with the Chicago Bulls player in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian. Us confirmed that she had given birth to a baby boy, Theo, in December 2021, and Thompson confirmed in January that he was the baby’s father. (He also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Last month, Us confirmed that the former couple were expecting their second child, who was conceived before Kardashian learned about Nichols. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the former E! personality said in a statement in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A separate source later confirmed that despite their decision to expand their family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had no plans to reconcile with the athlete. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider said, adding that they “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

