Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Zero Doubt’ Tristan Will Step Up After Baby No. 2

Keeping the faith. Khloé Kardashian has had her share of ups and downs with Tristan Thompson, but she’s not worried about his skills as a father, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True,” the source says of the former Revenge Body host, 38, and the NBA star, 31. “Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares True, 4, with her ex, recently confirmed that the former couple are expecting a second baby via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Hulu personality told Us earlier this month. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Shortly after the baby boy was conceived — and the same week that the rest of the world found out — the Strong Looks Better Naked author learned that her ex had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. After the Texas native, 31, welcomed son Theo, now 7 months, in December 2021, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the Chicago Bulls player wrote via Instagram in January. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The athlete and Nichols hooked up in March 2021, at which point Thompson was still dating Kardashian. Three months later, Us confirmed that the Good American founder and the Canada native had called it quits, but Kardashian later revealed that the duo rekindled their romance later in the year.

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place,” the Kocktails With Khloé alum revealed in a May episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed circa October 2021. “We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

When the reality star found out about Nichols, however, she was livid. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” the California native said during a confessional interview in the June 16 finale of The Kardashians. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed.”

Though the former couple are now expecting another baby, Kardashian has no plans to rekindle her relationship with Thompson outside of coparenting. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “She is really done with him romantically this time.”

