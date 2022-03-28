Sharing her perspective. Kim Kardashian apologized for her controversial advice for women in business after her comments about working hard sparked backlash.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” the SKIMS founder, 41, said in a clip from an upcoming Good Morning America special that was released on Monday, March 28. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Kardashian told GMA that she didn’t intend for her comments to make women feel bad, but that she was upset by assumptions that she didn’t need to work hard to build her brand. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Earlier this month, a clip of Kardashian sharing the “best advice” she could give women in business during an interview with Variety went viral. “Get your f–king ass up and work,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said in the video. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”

When asked about the accusations that her family was “famous for being famous,” the KKW Beauty founder didn’t hold back. “Who gives a f–k?” Kardashian told Variety at the time. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

She continued: “With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch.”

Kardashian’s comments sparked a backlash online, with many social media users noting that she enjoyed a great deal of privilege growing up as the daughter of Robert Kardashian. “Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different. But she should really know better,” Meghan McCain wrote in an article for The Daily Mail on March 11. “The unique experience of having successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty.”

The Selfish author’s words were also mocked at the 2022 Oscars when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes gave Dame Judi Dench a “consolation prize” for losing the best supporting actress award. “We have an inspirational quote for you,” Hall, 51, said to the actress. “This is a quote from Kim Kardashian, ‘Work harder.’ That’s what we need you to do.”

