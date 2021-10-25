Kim Kardashian, esquire? The reality TV personality has been open about her journey to become a lawyer after registering with the California State Bar to study law in 2018.

Kardashian spoke publicly about her plans for the first time in her April 2019 Vogue cover story, explaining she blocked out 18 hours of supervised study alongside lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney each week.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she told the magazine. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s goal was to take the bar in 2022. However, she has to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination a.k.a. the “baby bar” before she can continue her education. During a May 2021 episode of her family’s former reality show, she revealed she failed the baby bar after her first attempt in the summer of 2020.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one’s actually harder, I hear, than the official bar,” she said on the E! series at the time.

Several weeks after her first try, Kardashian was signed up to try again. While studying in October 2020, she learned she tested positive for COVID-19. That didn’t stop her from attempting to pass again, but she ultimately scored lower than the first time.

Kardashian previously cited her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as her inspiration for wanting to be a lawyer.

“We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn’t that serious,” she told Wall Street Journal magazine in October 2021. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

