Fourth time’s the charm! Kim Kardashian revealed that she passed the “baby bar” exam in an emotional message.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, could barely contain her excitement when she shared the good news via Instagram on Monday, December 12.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she captioned a gallery of photos, one of which had her posing in front of her bathroom vanity. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The Skims founder admitted that her “law school journey” hasn’t been easy. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years,” she wrote in reference to the First-Year Law Students’ Examination a.k.a. the “baby bar,” which she had to pass before she could continue her education.

Yet, Kardashian says, “I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!,” joking, “I did have COVID on the 3rd try w[ith] a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses 😉.”

The reality TV star registered with the California State Bar in 2018 and, on Monday, explained that she needs to take two bar exams before she can practice law in the state.

“This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she wrote. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian thanked those who have helped her get to this point, including political commentator Van Jones and lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who had been supervising her during this process — but she dedicated this win to her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was O.J. Simpson’s attorney during the 1995 trial.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” the Selfish author said.

She continued, “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

The KKW Beauty founder told Wall Street Journal magazine in October that her dad was her inspiration for wanting to get involved in the justice system.

“We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn’t that serious,” she said at the time. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

Kim ended her post with a message to anyone who is struggling to take that next step.

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!” she wrote on Monday. “Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

The Zoolander 2 actress’ good news comes three days after Us Weekly confirmed that she had filed to become legally single amid her divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West.

In the court request, which was filed on Friday, December 10, the mother of four — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with West, 44 — also asked to restore her original last name.

“She is Kim Kardashian,” a source told Us exclusively on Friday about the choice to remove her ex’s name from hers. “She has a business empire and brand, there isn’t a lot to be read into it.”