Kim Kardashian takes the White House? The 37-year-old reality star spoke candidly to CNN’s Van Jones about the chance that she may someday run for office.

“I don’t really think that’s even on my mind,” Kardashian said on Saturday, June 16, in response to Jones’ question about whether she’d consider running for commander in chief.

However, when the political talk show host reminded Kardashian that “[Donald] Trump is president, it could happen,” she replied: “I know, that’s why [my husband] Kanye [West] loves him. It’s the idea that anything could happen.”

Though the Selfish author noted that she should “never say never” when it comes to taking on a political role, she also revealed that it’s “not what I’m going for.”

She continued: “I just want to help, starting with one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

The interview comes on the heels of Kardashian’s work with Trump to help free Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was facing a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

As previously reported, Kardashian met with Trump, 72, on May 30, to discuss the first-time offender’s sentence and lobby against her life in prison. Johnson was released from prison the following week.

“When Kim told me that I was being released, I started jumping up and screaming and crying, and everyone else was crying,” Johnson said during a Good Morning America interview on June 7. “It was wonderful. I’m so glad that she was the one who was able to deliver the news to me. It was a perfect ending.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been vocal that her support for Johnson isn’t a political ploy, but rather a chance to help out a fellow citizen.

“It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up. I think to some people it might seem like, ‘OK, Kim made a phone call to the president, showed up,’” she said during a Today show interview. “We had been in talks and working on this for seven months. And it wasn’t an instant thing.”

