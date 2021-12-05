Happy memories. While Kim Kardashian woke up ready to celebrate her son Saint’s 6th birthday, she couldn’t help but notice a certain sign around her house.

“OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday,” the Skims mogul, 41, captioned an Instagram Story post on Sunday, December 5. “I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once!”

She continued in her post: “Thanks dad! 😉 I’ll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis.”

Hours earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a collection of various rainbows she spotted through her home’s windows in honor of her eldest son’s birthday.

After marveling about the multiple rainbows she spotted, the KKW Beauty founder shared a gushing tribute to her little one.

“My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills,” Kardashian — who also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West — wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!”

While the former Dash owner opened up about the potential meaning of her latest experiences, she’s previously been outspoken about remaining hopeful about somehow meeting with her father, Robert Kardashian, again. Robert died in July 2003 after an esophageal cancer battle.

“Happy Birthday Dad,” the Selfish author tweeted in February alongside a throwback photo with the late attorney, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. “I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

One year earlier, the “Heartless” musician, 44, gifted the reality TV personality a lifelike hologram of OJ Simpson’s former lawyer.

“Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly,” the hologram said per a recording shared via Kim’s Instagram at the time. “You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you.”

Kim, for her part, gushed about the Illinois native’s gift via a sweet caption.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” the California native wrote in October 2020. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots [of] tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this means to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”